Trump hints a possible pardon for Arpaio, ex-sheriff responds

During his rally at the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday night, Trump said he didn't want to pardon Arpaio because he didn't want "to cause any controversy." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016, photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a campaign event in Marshalltown, Iowa. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

President Donald Trump added more fuel to the fire surrounding a possible pardon for former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Trump said he was found guilty of criminal contempt for "just doing his job."

He added, "I think he's going to be just fine."

Arpaio told 3TV/CBS 5 on the phone that he was very humbled by the comments.

"With all the tensions that's [sic] going on, what they are trying to do to him, I felt good on his comments," Arpaio said.

He said he had no idea that Trump was going to say those comments and didn't say if he will reach out to the White House.

When asked what will happen next, Arpaio said, "Let nature take its course."

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee said there wouldn't be a pardon for Arpaio on Tuesday.

About three weeks ago, Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt of court for defying a judge's order to stop his immigration sweeps. He faces up to six months in prison and is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 5.

Trump told Fox News earlier this month he was "seriously considering" pardoning Arpaio.

Immigrant rights activists and others say a pardon would amount to supporting racism.

Minutes after Trump made the comments about Arpaio, protesters started chanting, "Lock Joe up!"

Under the Constitution, the President enjoys broad power to pardon any federal offense on his own and is not required to go through DOJ.

Asked Arpaio what will happen next? he says “let nature take its course” #azfamily — Jeff Van Sant (@JVS_TV) August 23, 2017

Asked Arpaio what will happen next? he says “let nature take its course” @azfamily — Jeff Van Sant (@JVS_TV) August 23, 2017

Ok now it's "Lock Joe Up!" — Derek Staahl (@DerekStaahl) August 23, 2017

Crowd chants, "Lock Him Up! Lock Him Up!" Not sure if that's for Trump or Arpaio, but Trump just suggested he will pardon the fmr. Sheriff pic.twitter.com/1pF1T0HNP2 — Derek Staahl (@DerekStaahl) August 23, 2017

"Was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job? I'll make a prediction. I think he's going to be just fine." -President Trump in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/lgI4zJKxrx — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) August 23, 2017

#POTUS asked the crowd in the #PhoenixRally what they thought of Joe #Arpaio. They went wild for him. #TrumpinPhx — Juan Magaña (@PhxJuanTVNews) August 23, 2017

Trump on Sheriff Joe: "I'll make a prediction, I think he's going to be just fine. I don't want to do it tonight because I don't want to.. pic.twitter.com/DFc0GOD3j1 — Derek Staahl (@DerekStaahl) August 23, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump "I won't do it tonight because I don't want to cause any controversy." That insinuates Arpaio pardon is coming. — Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) August 23, 2017

Trump on possible Arpaio pardon: "I don't want to do it tonight because I don't want to cause any controversy." — Lauren Reimer (@LaurenReimerTV) August 23, 2017

#POTUS hints at a future pardon for @RealSheriffJoe saying "I think he'll be just fine." pic.twitter.com/vOIAkO2zYx — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) August 23, 2017

"Was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job?" No, he was convicted for violating court order for discriminating against Latinos. — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 23, 2017

