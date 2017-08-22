56 people, including 2 police officers, suffer heat-related emergencies outside Trump rally

With the temperature reaching 108 in downtown Phoenix Tuesday, it's no wonder so many people were overcome by the heat.

The Phoenix Fire Department received 56 heat-related emergency calls during the afternoon and evening as crowds gathered outside the Phoenix Convention Center.

Firefighters say most of those patients had symptoms consistent with dehydration.

Of those 48, 12 people were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. Two of those were Phoenix police officers. Both of them are still in the hospital as of late Tuesday night.

Fire crews said they would remain on scene to provide emergency services throughout the night.

[SLIDESHOW: President Trump visits Arizona]

[VIDEO PAGE: President Trump visits Arizona]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.