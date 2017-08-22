Supporters excited for Trump rally at Phoenix Convention Center

For at least one Trump merchandise vendor, it was paradise. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Things remained peaceful between supporters and protesters before the rally. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Supporters lined up outside the Phoenix Convention Center ahead of the Trump rally. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

People have been gathering all day in downtown Phoenix with many getting in line early to get spots inside the Phoenix Convention Center for President Donald Trump's rally on Tuesday.

Lines started out just along the west side of the convention center and then it wrapped around the south side. The 107-degree temperatures didn't deter a lot of people.

"He is making America great again and we stand behind him 100 percent," said Mary Sherwood.

Phoenix police double gated the road that paralleled the Phoenix Convention Center to make a natural barrier between Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters. They placed large dump trucks and garbage trucks around the area.

"I was expecting a lot more protestors. They're scared, put it that way, they're probably expecting a lot of Trumpers. I don't know but it's early it's early," said a Trump supporter who only wanted to be identified as John.

Doors to the rally opened at 4 p.m.

"It's been a couple of hours and I've made some decent sales. We got some great supporters out here today," said Josh Robles, a vendor.

Most of the businesses surrounding the convention center remained open but a few did choose to close for the day.

