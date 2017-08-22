"Do It Dierks" Valley Mom wants Dierks Bentley to wear t-shirt to help charity

"Rock your different."

"Our statement is celebrating what makes us different; accepting everyone for who you are," said Jennifer Krienert.

Krienert started the clothing company to help her son Rory, who has a lazy eye, deal with having to wear an eye patch as part of his therapy.

The company and campaign of "Rock your Different" have taken off.

"I think he thinks he is a little star right no,w" said Krienert.

Krienert is hoping to use Rory’s "little star status" to help catch the eye of local country star Dierks Bentley.

"To try to get Dierks Bentley to wear a rock your different t-shirt," said Krienert.

And not just wear the t-shirt any old day but wear it during his concert here in Phoenix this coming Saturday.

Rory is a huge fan of Dierks. He listened to Dierks' music during his recovery after surgery.

Now, he's making a special request.

"Wear my shirt and hat," said Rory Krienert.

Krienert took to social media, posting on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram tagging Dierks in each post.

"Our hashtag is 'Do it Dierks'" said Krienert

After a few social media posts, Krienert then sent a T-shirt and hat straight to Dierks himself.

His response?

"He hasn't yet but we are waiting. We are hoping at the concert maybe; it’s in just a couple days" said Krienert.

If Dierks wears the t-shirt at his concert, "I will donate money to the charity of D.B.'s.'s choice" said Krienert. “Right now we donate our proceeds to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, so I’m hoping Dierks wearing our t-shirt will raise awareness to the cause. Plus, he is a local and he has such a huge social media following: it could mean a lot of money for a local charity,” said Krienert.

Krienert is asking Arizona’s Families to help her out.

“Log on to our website, take a look at our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Retweet, share or even make your own post and use our hashtag “Do it Dierks” and tag him in it as well. The power of just one tweet could be all we need” said Krienert.

To connect with Rock Your Different – click on this link. https://www.rockyourdifferent.com/

