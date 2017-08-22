Arizona governor greets president on tarmac

VIce President Mike Pence was also there and will attend Trump's rally. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Ducey rode with Trump and Pence in the motorcade. (Source: twitter.com/dougducey)

Gov. Doug Ducey shook hands with Donald Trump on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor. (Source: twitter.com/dougducey)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was among the state officials who greeted President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the airport tarmac after they arrived in Phoenix.

Ducey shook Trump's hand, tweeted "Welcome to Arizona, Mr. President!" and rode with Trump and Pence in the motorcade. But the Republican governor will not appear on stage with Trump at the rally, saying he needs to help monitor the security response to the protests.

Air Force Two landed around 3:30 p.m. at Phoenix Sky Harbor with Pence and then Air Force One landed about 20 to 30 minutes later.

Along with Ducey, Trump was also greeted by Rep. Trent Franks, Rep. Paul Gosar and Rep. Andy Biggs.

There were also a number of supports at the airport to catch a glimpse of the president.

Arizona has a history of dramatic tarmac encounters surrounding presidential politics.

Former Gov. Jan Brewer famously wagged her finger at then-President Barack Obama in 2012 amid heightened tensions between his administration and Arizona over immigration and other issues.

And former President Bill Clinton and Attorney General Loretta Lynch had a discussion on the tarmac at the Phoenix airport last year that factored into the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton.

Happy to welcome my good friend, Vice President Pence, to Arizona! @VP pic.twitter.com/pSTnApEF3l — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 22, 2017

