SLIDESHOW: President Trump visits Arizona

President Donald Trump is trying to recapture the fervor that helped put him in office with a campaign-style rally in Arizona, but he's also likely to hear some protests over his immigration policies and his comments about Charlottesville.

It his farthest trip west since taking office in January.

Fresh off a speech on Afghanistan that moved him in a different direction from many of his core voters, President Donald Trump highlighted his pledge to combat illegal immigration by visiting a Marine Corps base along the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday.

Trump is also attending a nighttime rally in Phoenix, which left local officials concerned that emotions may run hot among those inside and outside of the hall so soon after Trump blamed "both sides" for violence at a rally organized by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

