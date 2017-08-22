Why President Trump didn't visit the Mexico border while in Yuma

Trump stayed in Yuma for less than 2 hours. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

President Trump spent about 20 minutes greeting service members during his visit at a Marines base in Yuma. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Trump saw equipment used by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and met with agents. (Source: CBS News)

When President Trump visited Yuma on Tuesday, his original plan was to visit the U.S.-Mexico border but that never happened.

Now we know why.

The president was forced to cancel the border visit because of security concerns, a person familiar with the situation told CNN.

Trump was going to visit the San Luis II commercial crossing, which is about 20 miles south of Yuma, according to what the White House said on Monday night.

But the visit to the border didn't appear on his official schedule and when he visited Yuma on Tuesday afternoon, he didn't leave the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma where he landed.

The official speaking about the visit didn't specify what the security concerns were that kept him from visiting the border.

When CNN asked for comment, the White House referred to the Secret Service.

"The Secret Service does not comment on its protective operations," said Cathy Milhoan, a Secret Service spokeswoman.

Trump landed in Yuma around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. While he didn't visit the border, he did meet with officials with the U.S. Border Patrol. He looked at the Air Patrol hanger and inspected equipment used on the southern border, including a drone, helicopter and a boat. At one point Trump was spotted patting the side of the drone.

Trump also shook his head as he was shown a series of everyday objects, such as a fire extinguisher, that had been refashioned to secretly transport drugs across the border. After the tour, Trump spent about 20 minutes greeting service members in the grueling, 106-degree heat, signing caps with his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan and posing for selfies on the tarmac just steps from Air Force One.

Administration officials briefing reporters on the trip said the area had seen a 46 percent drop in apprehensions of people attempting to illegally enter the U.S. between Jan. 1 and July 31, compared with the same period in 2016. None of the officials would agree to be identified by name.

In fact, immigrant traffic around Yuma has dramatically slowed over the past dozen years. Once a hotbed for illegal immigration, the Border Patrol sector covering Yuma now ranks among the lowest in the Southwest for apprehensions and drug seizures.

There were some 138,000 apprehensions in 2005. The number had dropped to 14,000 by last year.

Trump left Yuma around 3:15 and flew to Phoenix.

