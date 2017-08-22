Pres. Trump greets Marines, border officials during Yuma visit

Prior to his Phoenix rally, President Donald Trump visited the city of Yuma Tuesday for the first time since being elected into office.

Trump arrived in Yuma around 2 p.m. on Air Force One.

[RELATED: Trump returns to Arizona -- and a chaotic political landscape]

[RELATED: Pres. Trump will stop in Yuma Tuesday before his Phoenix visit]

During his Yuma visit, the president met with Marines and toured security equipment in the U.S. Customs & Border Protection hangar.

President Trump's aides had planned for him to visit the US-Mexico border as part of his visit, but CNN says they were forced to scrap the visit because of security concerns, according to a person familiar with the situation.

According to background provided by the White House on Monday evening, Trump was slated to visit the San Luis II commercial crossing, about 20 miles south of Yuma.

But the visit did not appear on his official schedule, and when he stopped in Yuma on Tuesday, he did not leave the grounds of the Marine base where he landed.

The nature of the threat was not specified.

Asked for comment, the White House referred to the Secret Service.

"The Secret Service does not comment on its protective operations," said Cathy Milhoan, a Secret Service spokeswoman.

Security was tight during the president's visit, and we're told it was a closed event with no civilians allowed on base.

Jonathan Lines, state chairman of the Arizona Republican Party, told us that he invited President Trump to Yuma when he visited the White House recently. He said Yuma is a good example of successful border security.

The president departed Yuma around 3 p.m. on Air Force One en route to Phoenix.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.