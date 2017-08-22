VIDEO: President Donald Trump's visit to Arizona

VIDEO: President Donald Trump's visit to ArizonaPosted: Updated:
Mother cut in half by elevator after giving birth to third child
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
Downtown Phoenix road closures ahead of President Trump's rally
President Trump is holding his rally today in downtown Phoenix today and that means drivers can expect some road closures.More >
2-month-old boy mauled to death by dog
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
Body found in ASU parking lot in Tempe
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a school parking lot in Tempe.More >
Arizona college official resigns after drug raid arrest
An Arizona community college board member has resigned following his arrest during a drug raid at his Kingman home.More >
Phoenix landlords beware of tenants switching water service
Established tenant could switch service into landlord's name without approval.More >
Trump returns to Arizona -- and a chaotic political landscape
President Trump is trying to recapture the fervor that helped put him in office with a rally in Arizona, but he's also likely to hear some protests over his immigration policies and his comments about Charlottesville.More >
Woman dies at hospital after being trapped in Phoenix house fire
A woman was transported in extremely critical condition after becoming trapped by a fire inside her home early Tuesday morning, Phoenix fire said.More >
Arizona Democrats worried about Trump rally in Phoenix
Democratic leaders in Arizona say they're still disappointed that President Donald Trump is coming to Phoenix Tuesday and that they're worried protests will turn violent.More >
Baby born in Mesa during the eclipse
For a couple in Mesa, the eclipse wasn't the only major event happening on Monday morning.More >
Demonstrators who block traffic at Trump rally could face stiffer penalties
If demonstrators block roads outside Tuesday’s rally for President Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center, they could face stiffer penalties that were put in place after a previous Trump event.More >
