VIDEO: President Donald Trump's visit to Arizona

Posted: Updated:
President Donald Trump arrived in Phoenix shortly before 4 p.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) President Donald Trump arrived in Phoenix shortly before 4 p.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

President Donald Trump visited Arizona Tuesday, starting in Yuma and then moving on to Phoenix for a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center. This is where you will find video clips from through the day and evening.

RAW VIDEO: President Trump greets Marines in Yuma

Pres. Trump greets Marines, border officials during Yuma visit

President Trump to stay in Scottsdale following Tuesday's rally

Military planes in Phoenix for President Trump visit

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.