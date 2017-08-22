PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: President Donald Trump's visit to Arizona

President Donald Trump visited Arizona Tuesday, starting in Yuma and then moving on to Phoenix for a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center. This is where you will find video clips from throughout the day and evening.

Rep. Ruben Gallego talks about unruly protest

Protester: Police 'shot me in the back'

Police use tactics to disperse crowd in downtown Phoenix

SLIDESHOW: Police deploy tear gas at Trump protesters

Police fire tear gas at protesters

Without mentioning names, Trump slammed AZ senators

Trump: Sheriff Joe "is gonna be just fine"

25 people suffer heat-related emergencies outside Trump rally

Trump protesters flood downtown Phoenix

Gov. Doug Ducey greets president on tarmac

Protesters hit the streets outside Phoenix Convention Center

RAW VIDEO: Puente Arizona, Trump protester march in downtown Phoenix

RAW VIDEO: President Donald Trump arrives in Phoenix

Supports excited for Trump's visit

RAW VIDEO: President Trump meets with Border Patrol in Yuma

RAW VIDEO: President Trump greets Marines in Yuma

Pres. Trump greets Marines, border officials during Yuma visit

RAW VIDEO: President Trump arrives in Yuma

President Trump to stay in Scottsdale following Tuesday's rally

Military planes in Phoenix for President Trump visit

SLIDESHOW: Photos from President Trump's visit

