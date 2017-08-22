PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: President Donald Trump's visit to Arizona

PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: President Donald Trump's visit to ArizonaPosted: Updated:
Mother cut in half by elevator after giving birth to third child
Downtown Phoenix road closures ahead of President Trump's rally
2-month-old boy mauled to death by dog
Body found in ASU parking lot in Tempe
Arizona college official resigns after drug raid arrest
Trump returns to Arizona -- and a chaotic political landscape
Phoenix landlords beware of tenants switching water service
Woman dies at hospital after being trapped in Phoenix house fire
Update: Valley woman gets $4,500 refund for broken washing machine
Demonstrators who block traffic at Trump rally could face stiffer penalties
Downtown Phoenix road closures ahead of President Trump's rally
Military planes in Phoenix for President Trump visit
Phoenix landlords beware of tenants switching water service
ASU police K-9 retiring
ASU police K-9 retiring
An Arizona State University Police K-9 is ready to enjoy her golden years after a successful career keeping the public safe. (Sunday, August 20, 2017)More >
Teen charged in deadly crash
Teen charged in deadly crash
(Source: WLFI via CNN)More >