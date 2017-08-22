LIVE VIDEO! President Trump visits Phoenix

President Trump spent about 20 minutes greeting service members during his visit at a Marines base in Yuma. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) President Trump spent about 20 minutes greeting service members during his visit at a Marines base in Yuma. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Phoenix Tuesday evening, and we're making sure you can watch it wherever you are. Click a link below to watch a live stream. Check back often because we will add more as events unfold.

Inside the Phoenix Convention Center: President Trump's speech at 7 p.m.

Puente Arizona, Trump protesters march to Herberger Theater

PHXCityCam: The view from the top of City Hall

