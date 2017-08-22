President Trump to stay in Paradise Valley following Tuesday's rally

After President Donald Trump's 7 p.m. rally Phoenix Tuesday, sources say he will spend the night in Paradise Valley.

There is no Trump Hotel in the area, so the president will need to stay elsewhere. It is likely he will be staying at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia.

This would be the second presidential stay at the hotel. President Obama stayed there during a 2009 trip to Phoenix.

Historically, most visiting presidents have stayed at the Biltmore Hotel.

The Omni Montelucia opened in 2008 and has two presidential suites, one costing $5,000 a night, the other $3,500 a night according to the hotel's website.

The hotel's website currently shows no available rooms until Thursday.

