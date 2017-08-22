Phoenix man says gym 'worked out' his wallet

John Nicoloff tries to maintain his proper weight by walking his dogs. But walking outside in Arizona isn't always a good idea.

"It's just hot in the summer. You know, it's 120 degrees so you don't want to be walking," Nicholoff told 3 On Your Side.

So, when Nicholoff drove past a gym called Blast Fitness in North Phoenix, he and his teenage daughter decided to go inside to check out the facility and to see how much a monthly membership was. Nicholoff says he listened to a verbal sales pitch and was told he and his daughter could join for $10 a month each with no contract.

“Oh yeah, $10 a month is pretty good," he said. “Yeah, $10 each for me and my daughter. So, $20 a month total."

Nicholoff says he filled out what he remembers was a one-page generic document, and nothing more.

He then provided his bank's debit card so Blast Fitness could make automatic withdrawals to pay the two monthly memberships.

However, several months later, Nicholoff says he lost his wallet and that meant he had to cancel his debit card. It also meant Blast Fitness couldn't make their automatic monthly withdrawals. Nicholoff found that out when he went to the gym to work out recently and was told he owed a lot more than just two months of membership.

"’Well, you were canceled two months ago,’" he says a representative told him. “And, I said, ‘Why’?' They said because of no payment and I said, 'Oh, probably because I lost my debit card.'"

As a result, Nicholoff says Blast Fitness tacked on penalties and late fees totaling around $280. The gym also sent him to a collections agency, which he says keeps calling him and demanding payment.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved. Blast Fitness looked into the matter and told us that according to its paperwork, Nicholoff signed off on a five-page document outlining the gym's fees and penalties and agreeing to them.

However, Nicholoff says he and his daughter were never given five pages of information to look at, saying they may have signed an electronic signature pad, but it came with absolutely no paperwork.

Nicholoff says he’s learned a valuable lesson when it comes to gyms and paperwork.

"It's not a good business practice. It makes me real uneasy," he said. Blast Fitness tells 3 On Your Side it's willing to waive that $280 as long as Nicholoff participates in its "Forgive and Forget" program.

That means the company will waive the $280 if he agrees to sign up and commit himself for another full year to the gym.

Nicholoff says he hasn't decided what to do yet.

If you want review the unedited response from Blast Fitness to 3 On Your Side, click here.

