Flagstaff launching process for climate change action plan

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- Flagstaff officials are beginning to plan for municipal action to address climate change.

The City Council is scheduled Monday night to get a presentation in advance of a planning process scheduled to begin in September and run through June.

The aim is to prepare a plan for public comment by fall 2018.

City officials say they'll be looking at topics such as energy efficiency, renewable energy and greenhouse gas emissions and use input from the community, technical experts and other organizations.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.