Flagstaff launching process for climate change action plan

Flagstaff launching process for climate change action planPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
2-month-old boy mauled to death by dog
2-month-old boy mauled to death by dog
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
Mother cut in half by elevator after giving birth to third child
Mother cut in half by elevator after giving birth to third child
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
Body found in ASU parking lot in Tempe
Body found in ASU parking lot in Tempe
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a school parking lot in Tempe.More >
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a school parking lot in Tempe.More >
Woman dies at hospital after being trapped in Phoenix house fire
Woman dies at hospital after being trapped in Phoenix house fire
A woman was transported in extremely critical condition after becoming trapped by a fire inside her home early Tuesday morning, Phoenix fire said.More >
A woman was transported in extremely critical condition after becoming trapped by a fire inside her home early Tuesday morning, Phoenix fire said.More >
Phoenix landlords beware of tenants switching water service
Phoenix landlords beware of tenants switching water service
Established tenant could switch service into landlord's name without approval.More >
Established tenant could switch service into landlord's name without approval.More >
Arizona Democrats worried about Trump rally in Phoenix
Arizona Democrats worried about Trump rally in Phoenix
Democratic leaders in Arizona say they're still disappointed that President Donald Trump is coming to Phoenix Tuesday and that they're worried protests will turn violent.More >
Democratic leaders in Arizona say they're still disappointed that President Donald Trump is coming to Phoenix Tuesday and that they're worried protests will turn violent.More >
Baby born in Mesa during the eclipse
Baby born in Mesa during the eclipse
For a couple in Mesa, the eclipse wasn't the only major event happening on Monday morning.More >
For a couple in Mesa, the eclipse wasn't the only major event happening on Monday morning.More >
Downtown Phoenix road closures ahead of President Trump's rally
Downtown Phoenix road closures ahead of President Trump's rally
President Trump is holding his rally today in downtown Phoenix today and that means drivers can expect some road closures.More >
President Trump is holding his rally today in downtown Phoenix today and that means drivers can expect some road closures.More >
Man in line about 24 hours before Phoenix Trump rally starts
Man in line about 24 hours before Phoenix Trump rally starts
It's kind of like a Black Friday line in August.More >
It's kind of like a Black Friday line in August.More >
Man arrested after leaving his children home alone while he worked
Man arrested after leaving his children home alone while he worked
A North Carolina man said a stranger bailed him out of jail when he was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children home alone while he went to work.More >
A North Carolina man said a stranger bailed him out of jail when he was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children home alone while he went to work.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Phoenix landlords beware of tenants switching water service
Phoenix landlords beware of tenants switching water service
A Phoenix water customer says the process of establishing service may require landlords to take steps to prevent tenant fraud. (Monday, August 21, 2017)More >
ASU police K-9 retiring
ASU police K-9 retiring
An Arizona State University Police K-9 is ready to enjoy her golden years after a successful career keeping the public safe. (Sunday, August 20, 2017)More >
Is the Solar Eclipse a dramatic "wild card" in your horoscope?
Is the Solar Eclipse a dramatic "wild card" in your horoscope?
It might be? To explain the "emotionality of the moon" we enlist the help of Celebrity Medium Allison DuBios, who explains how some believe a solar eclipse can bring news of life's big events and more.More >
Teen charged in deadly crash
Teen charged in deadly crash
(Source: WLFI via CNN)More >
Body found in ASU Tempe parking lot
Body found in ASU Tempe parking lot
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a parking lot in Tempe Monday morning.More >
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a parking lot in Tempe Monday morning.More >
Baby born during eclipse
Baby born during eclipse
A couple gave birth to a baby boy during the eclipse in Mesa. (Monday, August 21, 2017)More >