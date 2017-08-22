Family-Owned Grocer Looking to Fill More Than 200 Open Positions at Bashas', AJ's & Food City Store Locations



Bashas' Family of Stores, the family-owned grocer that operates Food City, AJ's Fine Foods and Bashas' supermarkets, is holding a job fair as it looks to add more than 200 people to its roster, filling a range of positions at its more than 100 locations throughout the state.

Bashas' Job Fair

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., Mesa, AZ 85201

The open positions range from hourly clerks to store managers, and everything in-between. No experience is required for many of the positions.

The family-owned grocer is especially looking for bakers. No experience is necessary for interested candidates who are interested, as the company has a six-week training program for bakers.

Arizona's hometown grocer has immediate openings for the following positions:

Bakery Managers, Pastry Chefs, Bakers, Cake Decorators, & Bakery Clerks

Gourmet Chefs, BBQ Chefs and Outside Grillers

Bistro and Deli Managers, Bistro Cooks, Bistro and Deli Clerks

Starbucks Managers & Baristas

Sushi Chefs, Meat Cutters and Meat Sales Clerks

Produce Clerks

Floral Designers

Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks and Delivery Drivers

Night Crew

Dishwashers

During the job fair, applicants will meet with Bashas' hiring team for an interview, complete paperwork and submit to drug screening. Applications can be completed in advance online at www.bashas.com. In many cases, applicants will be hired on the spot.

High School Senior finds success as yoga instructor

Biltmore Yoga Studio opens new Scottsdale location, and one of the instructors is a 17-year-old Arcadia High School Student.

Megan Bleam, a junior at Arcadia High School, and only 17 years old, completed barre teacher training in November 2016, and received her hot yoga teacher certification in February 2017. She now teaches regular classes at the studio's newest location at Scottsdale Road and Lincoln. Members can also find her at the Biltmore Studio's original location at 20th street and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

She may be but young, but she is mighty. Megan is entering her second year of teaching, and students of the Biltmore Studio say Megan's age is not a factor; she is one of the best instructors they have ever had.

More information: www.thebiltmorestudio.com

Biltmore Yoga Studio

6378 N Scottsdale Rd #140, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Hours: Open today Â· 5:30AM7PM

Phone: (480) 664-3196

End of summer skin revival/Make-up trends for Fall and back-to-school

After a summer in the sun and heat, your skin needs a little TLC. The crew at The Sparkle Bar share tips and products to get your skin back in shape. Also, you can go bold, even add a little more color, and really have some fun with your make-up looks as Fall approaches. We're at The Sparkle Bar for the latest Fall and back-to-school make-up trends.

Makeup and beauty philosophy:

-every woman deserves to "sparkle."

-Leiah brings more than a decade of experience as a makeup artist for Bobbi Brown, and Lancôme

-Leiah is a sough-after artist.

-Applies makeup for a wide variety face shapes, skin types and age groups

-The Sparkle Bar team of talented makeup artists in creating timeless, elegant, show-stopping signature looks for customers.

Fall's beauty trends are the opposite of no-makeup makeup:

-electric eyeshadow swept across the eyes

-berry lipsticks smeared over lips

-and metallic pigments applied with the finesse of a Renaissance painter

For more information, visit: http://thesparklebar.com/

The Sparkle Bar

200 N. Marshall Way # 7 Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone numbers:

(480) 941-3438

Email: hello@thesparklebar.com

Mindless eating solutions

Most dieters probably try to slim down on will power alone, but Celebrity Fitness and Nutrition Expert Felicia Romero says there's a better way. She's here to help us overcome mindless eating, to keep our fitness goals on track.

If you look at most dieters, they try to become slim by will power. They try to resist every single thing. The problem of becoming slim by will power is it's a 24/7 sort of job, it's never ending -- and often doesn't work because people feel deprived.

Instead celebrity fitness and nutrition expert Felicia Romero recommends changing up your environment. According to Felicia, most people are unaware of their decisions and it's very easy to let themselves be influenced by the things around them, like having candy readily available of the size of the bowl they're using.

A disorganized kitchen can lead to high stress levels and over-eating, so if chaotic describes your kitchen it is time to break out the cleaning gloves and trash bin.

Smaller dishware can help decrease over-eating, but the best solution is to know your portion sizes.

Purchase a spice rack or make your own to bring more flavor and excitement to healthy eating.

Days can be hectic making it difficult to prioritize a healthy meal. But if you have an extra 30 minutes on your day off, it's possible to prep a week's worth of healthy meals (and save yourself stressful evenings later).

Keeping unhealthy snacks out of sight may decrease our likelihood to indulge. Place healthy foods front and center making them convenient to grab.

Label prepped meals with nutrition facts and ingredients to keep you accountable throughout the day and make you more conscious about what you're eating.

Over-indulging in snackable foods is one of the easiest ways to accidentally sideline a healthy diet. Eliminate binges by packing individual portions as soon as you bring those favorite snack foods home from the store.

For more information, visit: www.FeliciaRomero.com

Gym pants designed in Arizona you can dress up for evening

It's a fashion statement you can wear in the gym, or at a restaurant for an evening out. What is it? They're leggings that can go from workout to nightlife. We meet local fashion designer who came up with the Liv Rio athleisure brand.

Liv Rio is an athleisure brand focused on allowing women to live the ultimate active lifestyle without sacrificing fashion or style for performance. Founder and CEO Livia Margulies is a mother of 3 young kids and wanted pants/leggings that could keep up with her active lifestyle. She set out to design the perfect all day, every day, pants.

Liv a Rio Lifestyle

One size fits most (up to size 14)

wear the pants from the gym to the restaurant and everywhere in between

Designed in Arizona, made exclusively in Brazil

Kickstarter campaign starting in 2 weeks with exclusive designs and experiences including a day with the designer and the opportunity to attend Phoenix Fashion Week as a VIP.

For more information, visit: www.livriosportswear.com

Phone: 650-224-9687

Email: livriosportswear@gmail.com

What's the right way to eat a hot dog? When it's eaten for charity

Head on over to that bright pink shop on Roosevelt Row, that locals know as Short Leash Hot Dog, and get a dog to help a dog. Today only, Short Leash Hot Dogs is donating 20 percent of all sales to the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

Short Leash Hotdogs is donating 20% of sales to AAWL today

Short Leash is open today from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dogs eating 'dogs contest

Whichever dog "wins" will have his or her adoption fee sponsored by Short Leash

For more information, visit: www.shortleashhotdogs.com

Short Leash Hotdogs

110 E. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix

602-795-2193

AAWL is the largest, oldest no-kill shelter in Arizona

AAWL rescues 4,000+ dogs and cats every year

For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/

Arizona Animal Welfare league

25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034

602-273-6852

Rankings of the 2017 Best College Campuses are in and Grand Canyon University has cracked the Top 10.

Niche.com ranks 1,423 four-year colleges and universities. GCU is the only university in Arizona to make the Top 10 list. They're ranked right alongside Yale, Stanford and Liberty University.

The rankings are based on key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Among the criteria are the quality of the campus, classrooms and labs, food, housing, local area and safety.

Given GCU's explosive growth, new construction and $1 billion investment in its campus over the last 10 years, it's no surprise that GCU cracked the top 10.

Among the university's investments, GCU just opened six gleaming new laboratories loaded with cutting-edge equipment in its 170,000-square-foot engineering building. Six more labs are in the works for the spring semester.

What makes the labs cool? Very rarely do you see equipment like this at the undergraduate level.

Cracking the Top 10 Best College Campuses comes on the heels of another big ranking: GCU's dorms were ranked No. 3 in the nation by niche.com for their amenities, affordability, cleanliness and safety.

For more information on GCU visit: www.gcu.edu

Grand Canyon University

3300 W. Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85017

855-GCU-LOPE

D-backs homestand

The D-backs will give away cooler bag on Saturday, Aug. 26th for 20,000 fans.

ASU Night (Aug. 29) and UofA Night (Aug. 30)

For more information, visit: www.dbacks.com



