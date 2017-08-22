Downtown Phoenix road closures ahead of President Trump's rally

President Trump is holding his rally today in downtown Phoenix today and that means drivers can expect some road closures.

With the president's rally starting at 7 p.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center, drivers can expect extremely congested traffic throughout the downtown area.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said there will be traffic restrictions but drivers shouldn't expect any major road closures.

Here are all the expected closures:

Monroe Street will be closed from second to seventh streets.

Third Street is closed from Washington Street to Van Buren Street.

Lastly, Fifth Street from Jefferson Street to Van Buren Street is closed.

The United States Postal Service will also face some closures to their collection boxes with President Trump's visit.

The blue USPS collection boxes will be removed from the area between Jefferson Street and McDowell Road and from seventh avenue to eighth street.

Postal officials advise local customers to make alternative plans to mail outgoing items at impacted locations during this time period.

