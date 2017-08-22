Avondale Vice Mayor Sandi Nielson dies, had battled ALS

Avondale City officials announced Monday that Sandi Nielson died at her home last Saturday. (Courtesy: City of Avondale)

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- The vice mayor of Avondale has died after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

City officials announced Monday that Sandi Nielson died at her home last Saturday.

She was 62 and in her first year as vice mayor.

Nielson was elected to the Avondale City Council in 2014. Her four-year term began in January 2015.

In her honor, Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise plans to proclaim Aug. 28 as Sandi Nielson Remembrance Day in the city.

Nielson is survived by her husband, four children and 15 grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.

