Avondale Vice Mayor Sandi Nielson dies, had battled ALS

Avondale Vice Mayor Sandi Nielson dies, had battled ALSPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
2-month-old boy mauled to death by dog
2-month-old boy mauled to death by dog
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
Body found in ASU parking lot in Tempe
Body found in ASU parking lot in Tempe
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a school parking lot in Tempe.More >
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a school parking lot in Tempe.More >
Arizona Democrats worried about Trump rally in Phoenix
Arizona Democrats worried about Trump rally in Phoenix
Democratic leaders in Arizona say they're still disappointed that President Donald Trump is coming to Phoenix Tuesday and that they're worried protests will turn violent.More >
Democratic leaders in Arizona say they're still disappointed that President Donald Trump is coming to Phoenix Tuesday and that they're worried protests will turn violent.More >
Baby born in Mesa during the eclipse
Baby born in Mesa during the eclipse
For a couple in Mesa, the eclipse wasn't the only major event happening on Monday morning.More >
For a couple in Mesa, the eclipse wasn't the only major event happening on Monday morning.More >
Phoenix landlords beware of tenants switching water service
Phoenix landlords beware of tenants switching water service
Established tenant could switch service into landlord's name without approval.More >
Established tenant could switch service into landlord's name without approval.More >
breaking
Man sentenced to 40 years after impregnating his daughter
Man sentenced to 40 years after impregnating his daughter
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >
Man arrested after leaving his children home alone while he worked
Man arrested after leaving his children home alone while he worked
A North Carolina man said a stranger bailed him out of jail when he was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children home alone while he went to work.More >
A North Carolina man said a stranger bailed him out of jail when he was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children home alone while he went to work.More >
Woman shot & killed, man arrested in west Phoenix
Woman shot & killed, man arrested in west Phoenix
Police said a man shot and killed a woman in the Tolleson area on Monday night.More >
Police said a man shot and killed a woman in the Tolleson area on Monday night.More >
Man in line about 24 hours before Phoenix Trump rally starts
Man in line about 24 hours before Phoenix Trump rally starts
It's kind of like a Black Friday line in August.More >
It's kind of like a Black Friday line in August.More >
Ex-Maricopa County detention officer gets prison for sex with inmate
Ex-Maricopa County detention officer gets prison for sex with inmate
State prosecutors say Roy Ramey also will have to serve 10 years of supervised probation with sex offender terms.More >
State prosecutors say Roy Ramey also will have to serve 10 years of supervised probation with sex offender terms.More >
Passenger: Train moving 'super-fast' before crash injures 42
Passenger: Train moving 'super-fast' before crash injures 42
A regional rail train crashed into a parked train near Philadelphia. "We just hit the train. Boom! I fell out of my chair, glass from the window shattered, I hit my head. Everybody was on the floor."More >
A regional rail train crashed into a parked train near Philadelphia. "We just hit the train. Boom! I fell out of my chair, glass from the window shattered, I hit my head. Everybody was on the floor."More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Is the Solar Eclipse a dramatic "wild card" in your horoscope?
Is the Solar Eclipse a dramatic "wild card" in your horoscope?
It might be? To explain the "emotionality of the moon" we enlist the help of Celebrity Medium Allison DuBios, who explains how some believe a solar eclipse can bring news of life's big events and more.More >
ASU police K-9 retiring
ASU police K-9 retiring
An Arizona State University Police K-9 is ready to enjoy her golden years after a successful career keeping the public safe. (Sunday, August 20, 2017)More >
Teen charged in deadly crash
Teen charged in deadly crash
(Source: WLFI via CNN)More >
Phoenix landlords beware of tenants switching water service
Phoenix landlords beware of tenants switching water service
A Phoenix water customer says the process of establishing service may require landlords to take steps to prevent tenant fraud. (Monday, August 21, 2017)More >
Baby born during eclipse
Baby born during eclipse
A couple gave birth to a baby boy during the eclipse in Mesa. (Monday, August 21, 2017)More >
Body found in ASU Tempe parking lot
Body found in ASU Tempe parking lot
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a parking lot in Tempe Monday morning.More >
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a parking lot in Tempe Monday morning.More >