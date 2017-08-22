Man accused of DUI in Chandler crash now facing manslaughter

Police say a driver originally arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI in a fatal crash in Chandler two months ago now is facing a more serious charge.

Chandler police announced Monday that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office is charging 54-year-old Michael David Barrow with manslaughter.

Authorities say 75-year-old Jack Spallone was driving the other vehicle involved in the June 9 crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say Spallone died after apparently having a medical emergency, but the exact cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Barrow didn't suffer any injuries during the accident and police said at the time that the exact circumstances leading to the accident were still being investigated.

County prosecutors didn't immediately say what information led them to upgrade the charges against Barrow.

