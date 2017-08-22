Woman dies at hospital after being trapped in Phoenix house fire

When they arrived, the fire had spread to the home and interior, including the bedroom of a 91-year-old woman. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman has died after becoming trapped by a fire inside her home early Tuesday morning, Phoenix fire said.

According to Phoenix fire, neighbors were alerted to a woman screaming outside of the home just before 1:30 a.m.

When they came outside, they saw their neighbor's carport engulfed in flames.

When they arrived, the fire had spread to the home and interior, including the bedroom of a 91-year-old woman.

Phoenix fire said the woman became trapped by the flames and could not get herself to safety.

Fire crews were eventually able to reach the 91-year-old after searching the home. She was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition but succumbed to her injuries.

Phoenix fire also treated and transported a young woman, a caretaker for the older woman, who suffered burns to her chest and arms after trying to go back into the home to reach the 91-year-old woman.

The fire is now under investigation and crews are working to determine the cause.

