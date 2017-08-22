Woman shot & killed, man arrested in west Phoenix

A deadly shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
Police said a man shot a woman in the Tolleson area on Monday night.

It happened near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

The woman later died.

The suspect turned himself in at a different location.

Police said the suspect and victim know each other.

Investigators haven't released any other information.

