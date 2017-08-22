Ward supportive of president's comments on Charlottesville, possibility of pardon for Arpaio

She also said she would be supportive of a pardon for Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt of court. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Former State Senator Kelli Ward, one of the Republicans vying to unseat Senator Jeff Flake next year, voiced her support for the possibility of a presidential pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio at Tuesday's rally in Phoenix and defended President Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesville.

Trump singled out the osteopathic physician in a tweet last week while attacking Flake, who has criticized the president for "equivocating" in his condemnation of white supremacists.

"Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic!" Trump tweeted.

Republican strategists have been eager to see if Trump will formally endorse one of Flake's primary opponents. In an interview Monday, Ward would not say if she had been invited to appear with the president at the Convention Center.

"I think things are in a lot of flux right now," she said.

Ward said she was satisfied with the president's statements in the wake of the violent protests.

"He denounced hate, bigotry and violence. And I think people who are trying to score political points on the back of the president and his statement are going way too far. It's definitely not unifying the country; it's dividing the country even further," she said.

She also said she would be supportive of a pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt of court.

Ward indicated she would be rallying supporters outside the Convention Center Tuesday, but seemed uncertain if she would be attending the actual event.

"I hope I can make it in," she said.

