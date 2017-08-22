Demonstrators who block traffic at Trump rally could face stiffer penalties

Politically motivated road blocking is now a class 1 misdemeanor, carrying up to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

If protesters try to block traffic like they did in March of 2016, they could face harsher penalties. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

If demonstrators block roads outside Tuesday’s rally for President Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center, they could face stiffer penalties that were put in place after a previous Trump event.

Obstructing a roadway is a class 3 misdemeanor, punishable by up one month in jail and a $500 fine, but lawmakers voted to boost penalties last year for people who intentionally block roads to prevent access to a political event or government meeting.



Republican State Senator John Kavanagh introduced the legislation after anti-Trump protesters locked themselves to vehicles in Fountain Hills in March 2016, blocking traffic for hours outside a Trump campaign event.

“When you take away somebody's First Amendment, Bill of Rights, Constitutional right to listen to somebody or to attend a government meeting then you're doing more than inconveniencing them. You're striking at the heart of democracy,” Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh, a strong Trump supporter, said he hopes the law will act as a deterrent at Tuesday’s event, but said he expects disruptions from President Trump’s political opponents.

“I believe that the far left, which is attempting to disrupt and stop any conversation that they don't agree with, will take it up another notch,” he said.

The Republican state senator said he would like to attend the rally but cannot because it conflicts with the annual conference of the League of Cities and Towns.

Still, he said he would be watching it closely to see if any other legislation is needed.

