Man in line about 24 hours before Phoenix Trump rally starts

Huber brought some supplies so he's ready for the rally and the wait. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Huber gained national famed when he was called on stage during a Trump rally and Trump gave him a hug. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Gene Huber said he'll be the first one at the rally when doors open on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's kind of like a Black Friday line in August. There's already someone in line for the Trump rally in Phoenix, a nearly full day before it is expected to start.

Gene Huber is from Florida and flew to Phoenix just to see the president.

He was near the Phoenix Convention Center and is ready to be the first inside the center when doors open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

"I'm showing the locals the excitement and love that the president's coming and that's one reason why I like to come early too," Huber said.

He said he supports Trump because he believes he's doing a good job.

"I don't believe in polls. I never have and I never will, especially when they thought crooked Hillary was going to win. But no, I don't believe in the polls at all. They should be about 40 percent higher in his favor, easy," Huber said.

If his name sounds familiar it's because he gained fame last February when President Trump called him onstage during a rally in Florida. He wears a t-shirt that has a photo of him getting a hug from Mr. Trump.

He said he gets recognized at rallies for Trump.

"All I do during the rallies is talk to news and take pictures with people," Huber said.

He added that he's not worried about security at Tuesday's event.

