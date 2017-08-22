Baby born in Mesa during the eclipse

A baby was born during the Great American Eclipse. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

For a couple in Mesa, the eclipse wasn't the only major event happening on Monday morning. They also had a baby.

Erica Tameron gave birth to Samuel at 11:01 a.m. Arizona time, just minutes after the peak of the solar eclipse.

The boy wasn't supposed to be born for a couple of weeks.

"She was in shock," the father said.

Tameron couldn't believe it was happening during the eclipse.

"And my doctor was a little upset that she missed it but she showed up to deliver my baby instead," Tameron said.

Everyone in the delivery room had a little fun with Samuel's name.

"When we were having him during the eclipse, everyone was making jokes, the doctors and my husband calling him Sammy Solar," Tameron said.

It's a nickname that just might stick.

Tameron's sister was hosting a solar eclipse watch party at her work and she left early and brought an eclipse t-shirt for the baby.

Little Samuel has an older brother and sister.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.