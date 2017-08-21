Public safety officials say they're ready to handle Trump rally & protests

The Trump rally will be at the Phoenix Convention Center with protests planned nearby. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Public safety officials from the City, County and the state held a joint news conference on Monday to address preparedness and safety for the upcoming presidential visit set for Tuesday at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Mayor Greg Stanton said Tuesday would be a “difficult and trying day for our city and for the law enforcement professionals whose job it is to keep everyone safe.”

But he also said he believed the right team was in place to make sure everything was successful.

That team is headed up by Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. She said past demonstrations, some on a much larger scale, have been positive and peaceful in Phoenix and she expects nothing less on Tuesday.

Williams pointed out that the Valley has been home to several Super Bowls, Final Four events and other major happenings that have all gone off without a hitch.

“We want this event to be peaceful. But there is a distinct difference between voicing your First Amendment rights and committing unlawful acts,” said Williams. “Free speech will be supported because that’s what we do. Criminal conduct with be immediately addressed. So, my expectation of my officers is that we remain professional, decisive and immediately responsive if the need arises.”

Williams stood side by side with Dir. Frank Milstead of the Department of Public Safety and Sheriff Paul Penzone of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. The overarching theme of the news conference was one of a team effort for the preservation of rights and the safety of everyone.

“Chief Williams and I, we were here during the 1070 protest. We watched hundreds of thousands of people walk down the streets of Phoenix, get their message across without violence and hurting one another. And really, I think that’s what Arizona is about and I think that’s what this community is about,” said Milstead.

It is his folks who have been monitoring social media, watching and keeping tabs on different organizations through the Arizona Counter-Terrorism Information Center. So far, there have been no credible threats of violence or any indication that large numbers of people from other states will converge on Phoenix to take part in protests or counter-protests.

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery made it clear that he stands side by side with law enforcement officials to carry out the mission of public safety.

“If any group or individual resorts to violence against fellow citizens or assaults members of our law enforcement community or destroy any property, prosecutors will be ready to use all applicable laws to hold people accountable for their actions. It does not matter which group or creed you affiliate with. If you engage in violence you will subject to arrest and prosecution,” said Montgomery.

Stanton and Williams exuded confidence that the City is ready for nearly any scenario that may go down.

A spokesman for the Governor’s Office has confirmed that about 100 Arizona National Guard military police will be at the ready should Williams call on them. But they will not be in the streets near the convention center taking part in crowd control.

Williams would not speak specifically about a plan to keep pro-Trump folks and those protesting the President’s visit separated.

“We plan on creating a situation where people are allowed to exercise their First Amendment rights, while still providing access and options for public safety to get in and to people if the need arises,” said Williams.

