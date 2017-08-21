Public safety officials say they're ready to handle Trump rally & protests

Public safety officials say they're ready to handle Trump rally & protestsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
FAST FACTS: Peak viewing times for solar eclipse in AZ
FAST FACTS: Peak viewing times for solar eclipse in AZ
Check out this handy infographic to see peak times for the solar eclipse throughout Arizona.More >
Check out this handy infographic to see peak times for the solar eclipse throughout Arizona.More >
breaking
Man sentenced to 40 years after impregnating his daughter
Man sentenced to 40 years after impregnating his daughter
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
Teen charged as adult, faces 10 felonies in crash that killed 2 sisters
Teen charged as adult, faces 10 felonies in crash that killed 2 sisters
The teen is accused of killing two sisters when her car crashed into the living room of their home.More >
The teen is accused of killing two sisters when her car crashed into the living room of their home.More >
Body found in ASU parking lot in Tempe
Body found in ASU parking lot in Tempe
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a school parking lot in Tempe.More >
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a school parking lot in Tempe.More >
Phoenix police investigating assault of transgender teen
Phoenix police investigating assault of transgender teen
Phoenix police are investigating after a transgender teen was apparently assaulted by up to 20 people at a west Valley apartment complex.More >
Phoenix police are investigating after a transgender teen was apparently assaulted by up to 20 people at a west Valley apartment complex.More >
Some protesters registering for Trump rally but don't plan to attend
Some protesters registering for Trump rally but don't plan to attend
As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, it appears tickets to see President Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center Tuesday are still available.More >
As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, it appears tickets to see President Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center Tuesday are still available.More >
Solar eclipse for dummies: everything you want to know but are too embarrassed to ask
Solar eclipse for dummies: everything you want to know but are too embarrassed to ask
Our newsroom has been getting a number of emails, phone calls and posts on Facebook with questions about Monday's solar eclipse, so we're answering some of them here.More >
Our newsroom has been getting a number of emails, phone calls and posts on Facebook with questions about Monday's solar eclipse, so we're answering some of them here.More >
Man dies after stabbing in Phoenix
Man dies after stabbing in Phoenix
A man suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Phoenix, police said.More >
A man died after he was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Phoenix, police said.More >
Man arrested after leaving his children home alone while he worked
Man arrested after leaving his children home alone while he worked
A North Carolina man said a stranger bailed him out of jail when he was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children home alone while he went to work.More >
A North Carolina man said a stranger bailed him out of jail when he was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children home alone while he went to work.More >
Emmy Award-winning reporter Donna Rossi joined CBS 5 News in September 1994.
Click to learn more about Donna.
In that time, Donna has covered some of the most high-profile stories in the Valley and across the state. Donna's experience as a four-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department gives her a keen sense of crime and court stories. She offered gavel to gavel coverage of the 1999 sleepwalking murder trial of Scott Falater, and the trial and conviction of retired Catholic Bishop Thomas O'Brien for a fatal hit and run accident. She also spent 2 straight weeks in northeastern Arizona in the summer of 2011 covering the Wallow Fire, the largest wildfire in Arizona history.
Donna's reputation as a fair and accurate journalist has earned her the respect of her colleagues and community. Her talent as a reporter has earned her more than a dozen Arizona Associated Press Awards and five Emmy statue.
Donna previously worked as an anchor and reporter in Tucson and got her start in broadcast journalism in Flagstaff. Donna is a past president of the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences and currently serves on the NATAS board. She is a member of IFP/Phoenix, a non-profit organization of local film and documentary makers.
Donna was born in New York and moved to the Valley with her family when she was 9 years old. She is a graduate of Maryvale High School and attended Arizona State University. She graduated cum laude from Northern Arizona University.
In her free time, Donna enjoys boating on Bartlett Lake, all forms of music and theatre. Donna frequently donates her time to speak to community organizations and emcee their events. She is a past board member of DUET, a non-profit which helps promote health and well-being for older adults. Donna also loves donating her time to youth organizations and groups who work to secure and safeguard human rights.
On Oct. 17, 2015, Donna was honored for her amazing work over the years. The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Televisions Arts and Sciences inducted her into its Silver Circle. It's one of the organization's most prestigious honors for which only a few candidates are selected each year.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Public safety officials say they're ready to handle Trump rally & protests
Public safety officials say they're ready to handle Trump rally & protests
Public safety officials from the City, County and the state held a joint news conference on Monday to address preparedness and safety for the upcoming presidential visit set for Tuesday at the Phoenix Convention Center.More >
Public safety officials from the City, County and the state held a joint news conference on Monday to address preparedness and safety for the upcoming presidential visit set for Tuesday at the Phoenix Convention Center.More >
Caught on camera: Man burglarizes vape shop in Scottsdale
Caught on camera: Man burglarizes vape shop in Scottsdale
A man broke into a vape shop in Scottsdale and burglarized it and it was all caught on camera.More >
A man broke into a vape shop in Scottsdale and burglarized it and it was all caught on camera.More >
Arpaio says he wasn't invited to Trump rally in Phoenix
Arpaio says he wasn't invited to Trump rally in Phoenix
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio said on Monday the Trump campaign has not invited him to the rally scheduled for Tuesday night, but he would go if asked.More >
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio said on Monday the Trump campaign has not invited him to the rally scheduled for Tuesday night, but he would go if asked.More >
Arizona Democrats worried about Trump rally in Phoenix
Arizona Democrats worried about Trump rally in Phoenix
Democratic leaders in Arizona say they're still disappointed that President Donald Trump is coming to Phoenix Tuesday and that they're worried protests will turn violent.More >
Democratic leaders in Arizona say they're still disappointed that President Donald Trump is coming to Phoenix Tuesday and that they're worried protests will turn violent.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Rare solar eclipse expected to be huge event
Rare solar eclipse expected to be huge event
Monday's rare solar eclipse is expected to be a huge event that some people may not see again in their lifetime. (August 20, 2017)More >
Why Native Americans will not be watching the solar eclipse
Why Native Americans will not be watching the solar eclipse
While the whole country watches The Great American Solar Eclipse, an event The American Astronomical Society predicts will be the most-watched total solar eclipse in history, there's a sub-set of the population who won't be watching. We learn why Native Americans are sensitive to an eclipse and believe it's a time of reflection and a time to be indoors.More >
Teen charged in deadly crash
Teen charged in deadly crash
(Source: WLFI via CNN)More >
Police investigating after transgender teen assaulted at apartment pool
Police investigating after transgender teen assaulted at apartment pool
Phoenix police are investigating after a transgender teen was apparently assaulted by up to 20 people at a west Valley apartment complex. (August 19, 2017)More >
Body found in ASU Tempe parking lot
Body found in ASU Tempe parking lot
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a parking lot in Tempe Monday morning.More >
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a parking lot in Tempe Monday morning.More >
Monster snake captured beneath New Orleans East home
Monster snake captured beneath New Orleans East homeRob Krieger reports.More >