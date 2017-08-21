Caught on camera: Man burglarizes vape shop in Scottsdale

A man burglarized a vape shop in Scottsdale and is still on the run. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man broke into a vape shop in Scottsdale and burglarized it and it was all caught on camera.

It happened on Scottsdale Road just south of Shea Boulevard. We're told the burglary happened Sunday night and police responded to the business on Monday morning.

The video shows a man breaking in through one of the windows of the business. He then is seen going behind the counter and stuffing different items in his backpack.

The suspect is wearing a bandana but it's hard to make out his face on the video. After going through the store, he leaves through the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Scottsdale police.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.