Phoenix courts closing early for Trump rally

State agency directors are being given the option of allowing employees who work near downtown Phoenix to leave work early or telecommute to avoid traffic and security snarls in advance of a rally put on by President Donald Trump.

Gov. Doug Ducey's spokesman says agency offices will remain open to serve the public but agency heads are being given leeway to make adjustments in advance of Tuesday evening's rally at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The county's downtown Phoenix Superior Courts plan to close at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Arizona Republic reports that many other downtown businesses plan to close early or allow their employees to telecommute.

