Arpaio says he wasn't invited to Trump rally in Phoenix

Arpaio has been a strong supporter of Trump and campaigned for him. (Source: The Associated Press) Arpaio has been a strong supporter of Trump and campaigned for him. (Source: The Associated Press)
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio said on Monday the Trump campaign has not invited him to the rally scheduled for Tuesday night, but he would go if asked.

"It's no reflection on me. It's no reflection on the president. I'm sure they have their reasons," Arpaio said on the phone.

He also said he didn't want to cause a "commotion" by attending, and that he still supports the President.

Regarding a possible pardon, Arpaio said he didn't know, "that's in the President's hands."

Three weeks ago, Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for defying a judge's order to stop his immigration sweeps.

Trump told Fox News earlier this month he was "seriously considering" pardoning Arpaio.

Immigrant rights activists and others say a pardon would amount to supporting racism.

Arpaio's defense team has filed two new motions in court to have the verdict thrown out and ask for a new trial.

Sentencing for Arpaio is scheduled for October. Arpaio could be sentenced to up to six months in jail but many experts doubt he would serve any time in jail. Arpaio is 85 years old.

