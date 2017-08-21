Solar eclipse viewing parties expand across the Valley

The solar eclipse was viewed by many around the Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

They climbed to the top of mountains for a better view.

Skipped school with their special glasses.

Hosted parties across town...

It was hard to go anywhere Monday morning without seeing someone looking up to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

"It looks like someone was eating the sun, almost like it was a cookie," said 11-year-old Jack McDugall.

"Its awe inspiring to see such a cool thing happen up in the sky," said Nikki Territo, of Scottsdale.

One of the biggest gatherings was at the Arizona Science Center, where kids from across the Valley got the ultimate hands on science class.

A number of schools like Madison Meadows Middle School in Phoenix created pinhole boxes and eclipse projectors to keep kids from looking directly at the sun.

"With us, we didn't look directly at it," said science teacher Peter Samuel. "Most kids didn't have glasses, but its just as exciting for them. They've never seen anything like it."

"At 1st it just looked like an orange crescent, but you could actually see flares coming off the moon and its really cool," said student Daisy Marshall

But some school districts like Scottsdale Unified didn't want to take any chances with students looking up, so they had all their children stay inside, and that didn't go over well with parents like Beth Kramer, who hosted a solar eclipse viewing party so her kids and their classmates could actually experience the rare event.

"Once we found out the kids weren't going to be able to experience it today, we decided lets make an event of it and keep kids out of school for half a day and turn it into a science and mathematics lesson."

