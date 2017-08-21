Arizona Democrats worried about Trump rally in Phoenix

Arizona Democratic leaders aren't too happy that Donald Trump is having a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Democratic leaders in Arizona say they're still disappointed that President Donald Trump is coming to Phoenix Tuesday and that they're worried protests will turn violent.

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego said he's fearful that neo-Nazis and others will stir trouble, although he said he trusts the Phoenix police will do their best.

"The idea president trump would do this after something like Charlottesville, during some racially tense times, this makes us worry that he will come here and make things work," Gallego said.

Jevin Hodge, vice chairman of the Arizona Democratic Party, said Trump's "racially inflammatory" rhetoric is not welcome in Arizona.

He said Arizonans have moved away from racism and that they will stand up to bigotry.

Trump has been criticized for his response to the Charlottesville protests that turned deadly after white nationalists who were protesting the planned removal of a Confederate statute clashed with counter-protesters. Trump blamed both sides.

A 32-year-old woman was killed when a young man associated with racist ideology plowed his car into the counter-protesters.

