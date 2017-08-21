Going to President Trump's Phoenix rally? Do NOT bring this stuff

While President Donald Trump's Phoenix rally does not begin until 7.m., doors at the Phoenix Convention Center open at 4 p.m. The public entrance is at Second and Monroe streets.

City of Phoenix spokeswoman Julie Watters put out a list of items that will not be allowed inside the Convention Center so that those planning to attend the event can plan accordingly.

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals other than service/guide animals

Backpacks and bags (small purses are permitted)

Bicycles

Balloons

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives

Firearms

Glass, thermal, or metal containers

Laser pointers

Mace / Pepper spray

Packages

Selfie sticks

Structures such as tents, etc.

Signs and placards

Toy guns

Water bottles / food

Weapons of any kind

Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards

Watters noted that while food and beverages are prohibited, there are concessions inside the Phoenix Convention Center.

There will be several street closures in place Tuesday afternoon.

Monroe Street from Second to Seventh streets.

Third Street from Washington to Van Buren streets.

Fifth Street from Jefferson to Van Buren streets.

While major streets in downtown Phoenix, such as Washington, Jefferson and Van Buren streets, are scheduled to remain open during this event traffic restrictions will apply to these streets.

Police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

