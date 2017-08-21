Yavapai officials need help identifying counterfeit suspects in Mayer

Posted: Updated:
Two people suspected of passing fake $100 bill in Mayer. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff) Two people suspected of passing fake $100 bill in Mayer. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff)
Pair believed to be passing fake $100 bill. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff) Pair believed to be passing fake $100 bill. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff)
Woman suspected of passing fake $100 bill. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff) Woman suspected of passing fake $100 bill. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff)
Man suspected of passing fake $100 bill. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff) Man suspected of passing fake $100 bill. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff)
MAYER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Officials in Yavapai County are asking the public to help identify a two people suspected of spending counterfeit money recently at business in Mayer.

Yavapai County Sheriff spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn said the fake $100 bill was passed August 12 at a Circle K store located along Highway 69. 

[RELATED: Mesa police warn about counterfeit money]

D'Evelyn said the two people seen in surveillance photos show a white man and woman inside the store. Witnesses told police the pair left the store in separate vehicles. One was possibly an SUV type and the second a passenger car that was light colored or silver, said D'Evelyn. 

D'Evelyn said this is the second instance a fake $100 bill has been discovered recently. On August 16 owners of the Cornville Market reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill. That case is still under investigation and officials are still waiting for information which may link these two incidents, said D'Evelyn. 

[READ MORE: PD: Counterfeit money being passed in Cottonwood, Jerome]

If anyone has information regarding the suspects or either of these incidents, you are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. 

A Silent Witness tip leading to the arrest of one or both of the suspects becomes eligible for a cash reward. Refer to case no. 17- 029415. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.