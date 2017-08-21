Yavapai officials need help identifying counterfeit suspects in Mayer

Officials in Yavapai County are asking the public to help identify a two people suspected of spending counterfeit money recently at business in Mayer.

Yavapai County Sheriff spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn said the fake $100 bill was passed August 12 at a Circle K store located along Highway 69.

D'Evelyn said the two people seen in surveillance photos show a white man and woman inside the store. Witnesses told police the pair left the store in separate vehicles. One was possibly an SUV type and the second a passenger car that was light colored or silver, said D'Evelyn.

D'Evelyn said this is the second instance a fake $100 bill has been discovered recently. On August 16 owners of the Cornville Market reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill. That case is still under investigation and officials are still waiting for information which may link these two incidents, said D'Evelyn.

If anyone has information regarding the suspects or either of these incidents, you are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232.

A Silent Witness tip leading to the arrest of one or both of the suspects becomes eligible for a cash reward. Refer to case no. 17- 029415.

