Pet of the Week: Jackabee

It takes a team to help a pet find a good home. Such is the case with Jackabee, an adorable 4-year-old Chihuahua available for adoption today at the Arizona Humane Society.

Jackabee’s journey to the adoption floor wasn’t easy and required several helping hands.

When our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians™ received a call from a good Samaritan about a stray dog that had been wandering their neighborhood for several days, they arrived on the scene to find a dog in desperate need of food and water. Jackabee was then brought into the care of our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™, where it was deduced that surgery would be required on his right eye.

During his recovery, the staff and volunteers at AHS fell in love with Jackabee, whose new look makes him appear as if he is constantly delivering a playful wink to you. It’s fitting considering how much Jackabee loves the company of people, so much so that he’s even willing to share his beloved toy collection with them.

Take a trip today to the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion and see for yourself why this playful bundle of energy is deserving of such a great home. He’d love to show you what a skilled fetcher he is.

The Arizona Humane Society is nearing the end of its Summer to Save Lives campaign, which helps animals in abusive situations.

3TV is a proud sponsor of this effort and will be airing the 19th Anual Pet Telethon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 12:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. It's sure to be "the cutest two hours of TV all year"!

