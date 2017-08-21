Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU season preview and predictions

SOON.

The season is just days away, so that means it's time for our annual season preview and prediction show.

We're joined in-studio by Hod Rabino and Ralph Amsden of DevilsDigest.com for an in-depth roundtable discussion on what the 2017 has in store for the Sun Devils. Through a detailed round of 20 questions, we examine all the significant storylines, trends, and concerns.

We cap the episode with our set of fearless predictions, including players of the year, most important game, and final record.

LISTEN NOW

Online Stream: LISTEN

Google Play Music: LISTEN

Stitcher Radio: LISTEN

iHeart Radio: LISTEN

Follow @BDenny29 Follow @SotDpodcast

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved