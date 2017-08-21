Update: Valley woman gets $4,500 refund for broken washing machinePosted: Updated:
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Valley woman gets $4,500 refund for broken washing machine
With help from 3 On Your Side a Valley woman gets her money back after a washing machine mishap that cost her plenty.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers using power tools to relax
Do you have a muscle cramp that’s putting a cramp in your day? Wouldn’t a massage feel great right about now? Some people are skipping traditional masseuses or massage equipment, saying all you need to ease your pain is right in your garage.More >
3 On Your Side
Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?
Sun Lakes is in the East Valley and is known for having active adult communities for retirees like Bernie Van Emden. "You name it, they got it here,” Van Emden said of all of the amenities in his development.More >
3 On Your Side
Did you get a 'free cruise' robocall? You may be eligible for $900!
Information about a robocall settlement has been trending on social media and a lot of consumers are wondering it's legitimate. It is true! Open the story to find out what you have to do to get your money.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: 'Typo Squatting' can take you to wrong website
Larry Lumsden uses his computer a lot and in some cases, he has to print something. "The only time I print is when I make a reservation or a tee time or bank statements once a month," Lumsden told 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Viewing the solar eclipse: The blind truth
If you don't buy solar eclipse glasses that are approved, you could have a big problem.More >
3 On Your Side
Glendale couple says gym charged them for personal training they never signed up for
A Valley man joined a gym to get in shape. Instead, he says it's his wallet that got a workout.More >
3 On Your Side
Making money using your phone
How would you like to make extra money each month just for using your smart phone and electronic devices? Companies want to pay you for allowing them to watch your browsing habits.More >
3 On Your Side
Frustrated homeowner turns to 3 On Your Side for $1,600 refund
A homeowner in Apache Junction was looking for someone to redesign her backyard but in the process, she said she lost $1,600 to the man she hired. So she called 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
'Sweating' the job interview
When you head into a stressful job interview, you know what they say: never let ‘em see you sweat. But what if your prospective employer made you sweat --on purpose -- as part of the interview itself?More >
