Update: Valley woman gets $4,500 refund for broken washing machine

Christina Watts couldn't believe her new washing machine broke due to a pillow case. (Source: 3TV) Christina Watts couldn't believe her new washing machine broke due to a pillow case. (Source: 3TV)
It was a full year ago when 3 On Your Side first told you about a Valley woman’s problem. That initial report apparently went viral and as a result, things got done.

Christina Watts says a lot has changed since she first appeared on 3 On Your Side.

"I had spoken with LG and they said they saw our case all over the internet with you guys."

In the first 3 On Your Side report, we showed you how Watts turned to social media to express her frustration with a company called LG.

"No one wants to help, this has been the worse experience ever," said Watts.

Watts explained how her LG washing machine broke down during a wash cycle and wound up flooding and damaging her home.

According to the repairman that LG sent to fix the appliance, a pillow case was to blame.

"The tech told me that basically I’m not supposed to wash this no matter what the tag says, this is not supposed to go in the washer."

Watts says LG told her she shouldn't have put a polyester pillow case into her washer. Wattssays it's the craziest thing she's ever heard.

And the news report went viral.

"There were people in New Zealand, Australia, United Kingdom sharing it because they couldn't believe what LG was doing to one of their customers."

A restoration company came in to dry out the home and removed the baseboards. Watts ended up filing a claim with her insurer, State Farm, and paid a $4,500 deductible,

But here's the update. State Farm turned up the heat on LG following 3 On Your Side's report and, according to Watts, got them to pay for everything.

"The whole flood damage was about $20,000, we paid $4,500 for deductible, we got our $4,500 back and then State Farm got their $20,000," said Watts.

Since that story aired Watts has since moved into another home and yes, she has a new washer made by a different company.

"I want to thank Gary Harper for everything he's done, thank you guys for everything you have done. Without you guys I don't think this would have been possible."

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

