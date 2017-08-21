Ex-Maricopa County detention officer gets prison for sex with inmate

A former Maricopa County Sheriff's detention officer accused of engaging in sexual acts with a female jail inmate has been sentenced to a year in prison.

State prosecutors say Roy Ramey also will have to serve 10 years of supervised probation with sex offender terms.

"During the sentencing, Judge [Warren] Granville stated that the prison term was appropriate in light of Ramey's abuse of power, as well as the need to deter all others with like positions from engaging in similar conduct," according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

Ramey was indicted by an Arizona grand jury last December on four felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct.

He was accused of taking the inmate out of her cell on two occasions for fictitious medical appointments and then engaging in sexual acts with her in a private room.

The sexual acts allegedly occurred at the county's Estrella Jail in June and July of 2016.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Ramey last September. He was fired from the department in January.

Ramey joined the sheriff's office in 2013.

