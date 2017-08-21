Gov. Ducey to skip Trump rally in Phoenix, VP Pence to attend

President Trump took a jab at Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake on Twitter leading up to his August 22 Phoenix rally. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photos)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is the latest high-profile Republican to skip a planned rally for President Donald Trump Tuesday night in Phoenix. However, CNN confirmed late Monday Vice President Mike Pence will attend.

The governor's staff says Ducey will be too busy focusing on public safety to appear with the president at the Phoenix Convention Center.

"Governor Ducey's focus has been working with law enforcement toward a safe event in downtown Phoenix for all those involved and in the area. That will continue to be his priority during the event and afterward," his staff wrote in an email.

But the governor isn't completely snubbing the commander-in-chief.

According to his office, Ducey will meet the president at the airport to welcome Trump back to Arizona.

A senior Trump Administration official told CNN Pence will be at the rally on Tuesday and then he'll be in Miami.

Sheriff Penzone "tomorrow is a defining moment" - show the world - protest peacefully #MCSO #oneMCSO pic.twitter.com/mFW0z9MZ2j — Maricopa Sheriff (@MaricopaSheriff) August 21, 2017

Valley public safety stand together to talk about their cooperation & readiness toward any event in Phx pic.twitter.com/LmrLQIFfcK — MaricopaCounty Atty. (@marcoattorney) August 21, 2017

Valley Law Enforcement- Preparation is key w/events involving free speech, we handle with respect & professionalism pic.twitter.com/EEL9qAKFWO — MaricopaCounty Atty. (@marcoattorney) August 21, 2017

Since Trump launched his campaign in the summer of 2015, Ducey has kept his distance from the New York real estate mogul.

Only after it appeared Trump had locked up the GOP nomination in 2016 did Ducey give a tepid endorsement.

Trump arrives in the Valley after a week in which he was roundly criticized by Democrats and Republicans for going soft on the white nationalists' groups that led the demonstrations in Charlottesville, VA that turned deadly.

There is also wide speculation that Trump might pardon former Maricopa Country Sheriff Joe Arpaio during his Phoenix stop.

Another big-name Republican who is skipping out the Trump rally is Sen. Jeff Flake, who will be in Tucson.

This should not come as a surprise since the two have publicly sparred.

Flake recently published a book slamming Trump and his Republican supporters.

Trump has offered to spend $10 million of his own money to defeat Flake. And last week, the president tweeted what appeared to be an endorsement of Flake's opponent, former state Sen. Kelli Ward.

