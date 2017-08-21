Gov. Ducey to skip Trump rally in Phoenix

Gov. Ducey to skip Trump rally in PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
FAST FACTS: Peak viewing times for solar eclipse in AZ
FAST FACTS: Peak viewing times for solar eclipse in AZ
Check out this handy infographic to see peak times for the solar eclipse throughout Arizona.More >
Check out this handy infographic to see peak times for the solar eclipse throughout Arizona.More >
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
breaking
Man sentenced to 40 years after impregnating his daughter
Man sentenced to 40 years after impregnating his daughter
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >
Teen charged as adult, faces 10 felonies in crash that killed 2 sisters
Teen charged as adult, faces 10 felonies in crash that killed 2 sisters
The teen is accused of killing two sisters when her car crashed into the living room of their home.More >
The teen is accused of killing two sisters when her car crashed into the living room of their home.More >
Solar eclipse for dummies: everything you want to know but are too embarrassed to ask
Solar eclipse for dummies: everything you want to know but are too embarrassed to ask
Our newsroom has been getting a number of emails, phone calls and posts on Facebook with questions about Monday's solar eclipse, so we're answering some of them here.More >
Our newsroom has been getting a number of emails, phone calls and posts on Facebook with questions about Monday's solar eclipse, so we're answering some of them here.More >
Some protesters registering for Trump rally but don't plan to attend
Some protesters registering for Trump rally but don't plan to attend
As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, it appears tickets to see President Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center Tuesday are still available.More >
As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, it appears tickets to see President Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center Tuesday are still available.More >
Body found in ASU parking lot in Tempe
Body found in ASU parking lot in Tempe
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a school parking lot in Tempe.More >
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a school parking lot in Tempe.More >
Phoenix police investigating assault of transgender teen
Phoenix police investigating assault of transgender teen
Phoenix police are investigating after a transgender teen was apparently assaulted by up to 20 people at a west Valley apartment complex.More >
Phoenix police are investigating after a transgender teen was apparently assaulted by up to 20 people at a west Valley apartment complex.More >
Man dies after stabbing in Phoenix
Man dies after stabbing in Phoenix
A man suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Phoenix, police said.More >
A man died after he was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Phoenix, police said.More >
Solar eclipse viewing parties in Arizona
Solar eclipse viewing parties in Arizona
While we in Arizona are not in the path of totality -- to us it will be a partial solar eclipse -- it's still going to be a sight to see, an event not to be missed. We've put together a list of eclipse viewing events so you can plan accordingly.More >
While we in Arizona are not in the path of totality -- to us it will be a partial solar eclipse -- it's still going to be a sight to see, an event not to be missed. We've put together a list of eclipse viewing events so you can plan accordingly.More >
Some say no to eclipse viewing, Navajo tradition forbids
Monday is the big day! For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse will jog over the United States. Not everyone is going to head outside, though, with protective glasses to get a peek.More >
Monday is the big day! For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse will jog over the United States. Not everyone is going to head outside, though, with protective glasses to get a peek.More >
Veteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.
Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Phoenix police investigating assault of transgender teen
Phoenix police investigating assault of transgender teen
Phoenix police are investigating after a transgender teen was apparently assaulted by up to 20 people at a west Valley apartment complex.More >
Phoenix police are investigating after a transgender teen was apparently assaulted by up to 20 people at a west Valley apartment complex.More >
Some protesters registering for Trump rally but don't plan to attend
Some protesters registering for Trump rally but don't plan to attend
As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, it appears tickets to see President Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center Tuesday are still available.More >
As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, it appears tickets to see President Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center Tuesday are still available.More >
ASU police K-9 retiring
ASU police K-9 retiring
An Arizona State University Police K-9 is ready to enjoy her golden years after a successful career keeping the public safe.More >
An Arizona State University Police K-9 is ready to enjoy her golden years after a successful career keeping the public safe.More >
100+ protesters fight to preserve Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix
100+ protesters fight to preserve Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix
The future of the Chinese Cultural Center located near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is up in the air and people wanted to show their support for the historical spot in the Valley.More >
The future of the Chinese Cultural Center located near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is up in the air and people wanted to show their support for the historical spot in the Valley.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Rare solar eclipse expected to be huge event
Rare solar eclipse expected to be huge event
Monday's rare solar eclipse is expected to be a huge event that some people may not see again in their lifetime. (August 20, 2017)More >
Why Native Americans will not be watching the solar eclipse
Why Native Americans will not be watching the solar eclipse
While the whole country watches The Great American Solar Eclipse, an event The American Astronomical Society predicts will be the most-watched total solar eclipse in history, there's a sub-set of the population who won't be watching. We learn why Native Americans are sensitive to an eclipse and believe it's a time of reflection and a time to be indoors.More >
Teen charged in deadly crash
Teen charged in deadly crash
(Source: WLFI via CNN)More >
Police investigating after transgender teen assaulted at apartment pool
Police investigating after transgender teen assaulted at apartment pool
Phoenix police are investigating after a transgender teen was apparently assaulted by up to 20 people at a west Valley apartment complex. (August 19, 2017)More >
Monster snake captured beneath New Orleans East home
Monster snake captured beneath New Orleans East homeRob Krieger reports.More >
Body found in ASU Tempe parking lot
Body found in ASU Tempe parking lot
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a parking lot in Tempe Monday morning.More >
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a parking lot in Tempe Monday morning.More >