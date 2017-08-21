Peoria toddler taken to hospital after falling into swimming pool

A Peoria toddler was rushed to the hospital after tumbling into a backyard swimming pool Monday.

It happened in a neighborhood northwest of Cactus Road and 75th Avenue.

A family member pulled the child out of the pool; it's not clear how long the 3-year-old boy had been in the water or how he was found.

Few other details were immediately available, but Tim Eiden, a spokesman for the Peoria Fire-Medical Department, said the little boy was awake and breathing on his own.

The child was taken by ground ambulance to the hospital for "further evaluation," Eiden said.

Aerial video from the Penguin Air and Plumbing showed the pool takes up almost all of the home's backyard and does not have any kind of barrier.

It's not clear if the child lives at the home or was visiting.

