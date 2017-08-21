AZ Rep. Andy Biggs would like to see president pardon Joe Arpaio

Rep. Andy Biggs is calling on President Donald Trump to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photos)

A second Arizona congressman is calling on President Donald Trump to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio during his stop in Phoenix Tuesday even as a new poll suggests the public wants the ex-lawman pay for his crime.

Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican from Arizona, said the six-term sheriff was the victim of a "politically motivated" investigation by the Obama administration and should be let off the hook.

"Mr. President, Sheriff Arpaio deserves to live out the rest of his days in peace and confidence that he did his part to uphold the laws of his country," Biggs said in an Aug. 21 letter to the White House. "He should not be facing a jail sentence or any form of punishment."

Last week, Arizona Congressman Trent Franks, also a Republican, made a similar plea on social media.

"In his twilight years, Arpaio deserves to retire peacefully and enjoy the satisfaction of a hard-earned, honorable retirement. Pardon Joe!," Franks posted on Twitter.

Arpaio faces up to six months in jail for ignoring a 2011 court order to stop his immigration sweeps. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October.

The president has said he is thinking about pardoning Arpaio and there's been a lot of speculation he could do it during his visit to Arizona tomorrow.

A new online poll shows half of the Arizona public does not want Trump to pardon Arpaio, who was a strong supporter of the President during the campaign.

According to OH Predictive Insights, a local polling firm, 50 percent of those who were asked said Arpaio shouldn't get a free pass from the president.

Twenty-one percent said Arpaio should get a presidential pardon, while the rest were unsure.

The survey, which was released Monday, asked 1,065 Arizona residents online between Aug. 18 and 20.