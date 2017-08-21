Police arrest juvenile in attack on transgender 18-year-old

Phoenix police are investigating after a transgender teen was apparently assaulted by up to 20 people at a west Valley apartment complex. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department says it has made an arrest in the assault of a transgender 18-year-old.

The suspect, however, is a juvenile so investigators will not be releasing any information about him or her, Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department said Monday morning.

The victim, Dakota Kern, says she was invited to a pool party at an apartment complex near 35th and Dunlap avenues on Aug. 16. Kern, who has identified as a woman for five years, says she knew some people at the pool; others were strangers.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix police investigating assault of transgender teen]

Soon after, Kern says, people began shouting gay slurs so she and two friends started to leave the pool area. As she was walking away, she says a man yelled “get it, get it” and a group of up to 20 people attacked her.

The encounter was captured on cell phone video and circulated on social media, Kern says, by one of her attackers. The footage shows Kern being shoved to the ground and kicked repeatedly. She said believes she was lured to the pool to be attacked.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.