SLIDESHOW: Arizona Celebrates the Great American Eclipse

By Stephanie Guzman, Content Producer
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
STATEWIDE

On August 21, 2017, many Arizonans saw a rare and partial solar eclipse. In Phoenix, the eclipse peaked at 10:33 a.m.. which was 60 percent. In Northern Arizona, they saw 70 percent of the eclipse or more. Here's some photos we compiled from the special day. 

