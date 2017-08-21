Monday, Aug.21

NASA Eclipse 2017 Live - Streaming Video of August 21 Total Solar Eclipse

On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun. Viewers around the world will be provided a wealth of images captured before, during, and after the eclipse by 11 spacecrafts, at least three NASA aircraft, more than 50 high-altitude balloons, and the astronauts aboard the International Space Station each offering a unique vantage point for the celestial event.

Live video streams of the August 21 total solar eclipse, from NASA Television and locations across the country, will be available on this page.

To see NASA Live Stream visit: https://www.nasa.gov/eclipselive

Arizona Science Center offers Solar Eclipse viewing party

You can bet there will be eclipse viewing parties all over the country, and even though we'll only get to see about 70% of the Great American Eclipse, there are viewing parties planned all over our state. One of those parties is taking place at the Arizona Science Center. We check out what they'll be offering for kids, and why you should head down with the whole family.

On August 21, experience this rare celestial scene at this one-day event packed with fun hands-on activities and learning all about our nearest star. Eclipse begins at 9:13 a.m. Maximum eclipse at 10:33 a.m.



Event includes:

Hands-on activities include rocket launching, eclipse art, solar bead bracelet making, and creating a solar eclipse viewer

Learn about the power of the sun with our special partners include Phoenix Astronomical Society and Jim Lyons from Arizona State University's School of Earth and Space Exploration

Food and beverages available at Bean Sprouts Cafe, located inside the Center's main lobby.

Dorrance Planetarium Shows

Experience the power of our Sun, from dramatic flares to violent solar tornadoes, and the largest eruptions in the solar system in Solar Superstorms. Showtime’s: 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Voyage through our spectacular solar system and visit each planet, comparing and contrasting their features in Grand Tour of the Solar Systems. Showtime’s: 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

A stunning voyage through space and time conveying the Universe as revealed to us by science in From Earth to the Universe: Showtime: 2:30 p.m.

Special discounts on all Dorrance Planetarium shows and films throughout the day.

For more information, visit: https://www.azscience.org/

Arizona Science Center

Monday, August 21 from 8:30 a.m.12 p.m.

600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

5th Street & Washington

Phoenix Astronomical Society studies our planet during the eclipse

One of the most anticipated solar eclipses in history is happening today. The August 21 solar eclipse provides a unique opportunity to study our planet and what happens when Earth goes dark during an eclipse. That's what the Phoenix Astronomical Society will be measuring-heat signatures and temperature drops, throughout the morning, right outside the Arizona Science Center. If you want to be a part of it, this event is free, and could be fun way to experience the eclipse while learning the science behind this incredible phenomenon.

Solar Eclipse with Phoenix Astronomical Society

The Phoenix Astronomical Society will be at the Arizona Science Center (ASC) on Aug 21 to share a view of the Solar Eclipse of Aug 21, 2017 from 9am to noon.

The path of totality is through Oregon, Washington and a few other more north locations, however, with a properly and safely filtered telescope, a view of the surface of the Sun with it 60% covered by the Moon, will be seen from Phoenix Arizona.

The Eclipse will happen for about 3 hours. Best viewing is about a 1/2 hour either side of when the Moon is covering the Sun as close to 60% as possible. Here's the breakdown of the event as it will be seen from Phoenix...

Phoenix: Partial Solar Eclipse

Begins: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 9:13 am Countdown

Maximum: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 10:33 am

Ends: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 12:00 noon

More details about this eclipse can be found at this link:

https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/usa/phoenix

For more information, visit: http://www.pasaz.org/

If you are attending this event JUST to see the Eclipse, be sure to RSVP with PAS Events@pasaz.org,

PAS's part in this event is Free to everyone.

UofA Flandrau Science Center eclipse watch party

The American Astronomical Society, predicts this eclipse will be the "most-watched total solar eclipse in history." And, in Tucson, the sky gazers are out at the Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium on the University of Arizona campus from 9 a.m. to noon on the UA Mall in front of the planetarium. Solar telescopes and information about the eclipse will be available for the public.

For more information, visit: http://flandrau.org/events/solar-eclipse-2017

Lowell Observatory holds eclipse viewing party

In Flagstaff, Lowell Observatory is expecting 2,000 people for their eclipse viewing party. They'll open early at 8 a.m. with the eclipse occurring from 9:06 a.m. to 11:41 a.m. The observatory will have a live stream of the total solar eclipse from Madras, Oregon. Solar telescopes will also be set up, and Lowell astronomers will be on hand to answer questions.

Event details and admission prices available at https://lowell.edu/event/great-american-eclipse/?instance_id=564

ASU looking for water on the moon

The count-down to the Great American Solar Eclipse is on. We're about an hour away to the partial eclipse here, when the moon stands between the sun and earth. And, since the moon plays such huge role in this event, there's nobody better to ask about the moon than the moon experts at ASU. The School of Earth & Space has become ground zero, so-to-speak for moon research. And one of the main engineers on the project is Joe DuBois. If that name sounds familiar, it's because he's part of a Valley power couple, married to famous medium wife Alison Dubios. From mapping the surface to searching for water, Joe shows us how they explore this celestial body.

For more information, visit: http://lunahmap.asu.edu/

ASU hosts two eclipse viewing parties

ASU's School of Earth and Space Exploration is hosting an eclipse-viewing party at two locations on the Tempe campus: Outside the Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building 4 and on Hayden Lawn near the Hayden Library. Telescopes with solar filters will be set up from 9 a.m. to noon. Experts will be available to explain the eclipse

They will have events on the ASU Tempe campus that include solar telescopes and solar glasses for safe viewing, experts (both faculty and grad students) to answer questions and provide a play by play, and inside the Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building 4. Also, they will have live NASA feed of the eclipse and coverage on all our monitors.

For more information, visit: https://sese.asu.edu/node/2741

Queen of Clean: Food Hygiene Errors on TV Food Cooking Shows

Are you making these mistakes at home? Keep your family healthy and beware of these kitchen fails.

Washing meat or poultry

Washing raw meat or poultry may seem like the best way to make sure it's clean, but doing so spreads bacteria to your sink, countertops, and other surfaces in your kitchen. There is no need to wash meat, poultry, or eggs - just cook them.

Not washing your hands

Common knowledge, yet often neglected - wash your hands! Even if your meat is safe, your hands might not be, and that can cause serious illness. Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and running water anytime you deal with food. 20 seconds is singing happy birthday to you through twice! Wearing disposable gloves is a good idea. Toss them and the bacteria in the trash. Be sure to wash your hands afterwards.

Here's more errors caught on the Food Network:

Combining raw food on board, such as meat and vegies

Touching raw meat and then reaching into salt and pepper seasoning

Putting ingredients that will be served uncooked next to those that need to be cooked

Touch oven handle without washing hands

Wipe hands on towel without washing

Wipe cutting board with towel instead of washing. Wash cutting boards with hot soapy water and rinse with hot water.

Re-using towel

Touch raw ingredients with hands that have handled raw meats etc.

Touch hair

Cough into hand

Use the board you used for raw foods to cut up cooked foods. Turning the cutting board over. Meat juices and bacteria can spread even though you turn it over. Use a different cutting board for each step.

Toss uncooked foods with hands that haven't been washed

Sitting serving bowls etc. on contaminated surfaces

Not using a meat thermometer to be sure food is cooked long enough to kill bacteria

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Is the Solar Eclipse a dramatic "wild card" in your horoscope?

It might be? To explain the "emotionality of the moon" we enlist the help of Celebrity Medium Allison DuBios, who explains how some believe a solar eclipse can bring news of life's big events and more.

To read the complete guide visit this link: https://www.astrologyzone.com/all-about-eclipses-a-guide-for-coping-with-them/

For more information on Alison Dubois visit: http://www.allisondubois.com/