Body found in ASU parking lot in Tempe

The Arizona State University Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a parking lot in Tempe Monday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., campus officials got information about a dead body found at parking lot 55 near Rural Road and University Drive.

When police officers arrived to the scene, they located a deceased man.

There are no signs of foul play or any kind of trauma, according to ASU police.

Police say the man, who is unaffiliated with the university is believed to be in his 40s or 50s.

The victim is also being described as a transient.

The death is under investigation.

ASU Advisory - Tempe Campus Police investigation in lot 55 (1100 E University Dr). Avoid area. Follow authority's instructions. — ASU Police (@ASUPolice) August 21, 2017

