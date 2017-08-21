Chandler firefighters save family from mobile home fire

Firefighters with The Chandler Fire, Health and Medical Department were hard at work trying to save a family mobile home from becoming a total loss early Monday morning.

At around 1 a.m. firefighters got the call of a mobile home on fire near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road.

But by the time fire crews arrived, those flames had already jumped to a second unit.

Firefighters awoke the family of six living inside that home and got them out safely but not before the fire caused significant damage.

The Red Cross is helping the family out following the fire.

The original home was abandoned but firefighters say there really nothing left of it.

CFHM on scene of working mobile home fire at 800 E Chandler blvd. 1 trailer fully involved & 1 trailer with moderate damage,fire out,no inj. pic.twitter.com/xACdYCepK8 — Blas Minor, PIO (@ChandlerFirePIO) August 21, 2017

