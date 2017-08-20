Some protesters registering for Trump rally but don't plan to attend

As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, it appears tickets to see President Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center Tuesday are still available.

Some protesters, like Onida Perkel who registered for tickets, don't plan to go with hopes to make the event look empty. However, she's worried it's a strategy that might not work.

"It was just a form of resistance really to inconvenience someone who might not have a chance to go,” she said referencing the idea she saw through online posts.

Perkel said she's not joining other demonstrators because she's worried about her safety and afraid that the crowds will get out of control.

"I don't want to be in harm's way," she explained. "I don't know with great confidence what's being done other than police are taking all the precautions. I've chosen to stay home."

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said in a department-released audio statement Thursday that she'll deploy "maximum staffing" during the president's visit.

She also added, "We do expect a lot of activity in the downtown area but we are prepared to minimize the impact to area businesses and residents."

The Phoenix Convention Center is not handling tickets. In order to register for tickets, you have to visit www.donaldjtrump.com and enter your name, phone number, zip code and state.

The tickets are free, but each person is limited to only two tickets and they're handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

We've reached out to President Trump's press office to find out how many people have registered for tickets, how many they plan to give out and if people will be allowed inside without a ticket, but haven't received a response.

Once registered, ticket holders will receive a message with general information: "No posters, banners, or signs may be brought into the event. There is no dress code. No professional cameras with a detachable lens are permitted. No tripods, monopods, selfie sticks or GoPros. ID is not required for entry."

If you do plan to attend the event or be in the downtown area, Williams advised planning ahead. Expect delays, extra traffic, security checkpoints, and that if you see something, say something.

President Trump's rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Doors to the convention center open at 4 p.m.

