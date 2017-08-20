ASU police K-9 retiring

Dunwoody says Disney loves to stay active, so she’ll continue her police work out in the community. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Ofc. Parker Dunwoody and Disney were side by side for eight years, conducting safety sweeps and assisting criminal investigations all over the country. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An Arizona State University Police K-9 is ready to enjoy her golden years after a successful career keeping the public safe.

Disney’s specialty was explosives detection, but now the 9-year-old yellow Labrador retriever is retiring.

“Now she's part of the family,” says her partner, Ofc. Parker Dunwoody who gets to take her home for good.

He’s had Disney at his side for eight years conducting safety sweeps and assisting criminal investigations all over the country.

“We do sweeps for high-profile events,” says Dunwoody. “We do protective sweeps for dignitaries, sweeps for all of the ASU football games.”

Dunwoody says Disney loves to stay active, so she’ll continue her police work out in the community.

“It's always a great time,” says Dunwoody, “because the kids just love her coming out.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.