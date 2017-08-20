100+ protesters fight to preserve Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix

he owner of the Super Ranch Market said it is closing on Saturday, August 26, and moving to the southwest corner of Thomas and Hayden roads in Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

More than 100 people came out to show they wanted the Chinese Cultural Center preserved. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The future of the Chinese Cultural Center located near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is up in the air and people wanted to show their support for the historical spot in the Valley.

More than 100 people protested outside of the center on Sunday in order to help save the center.

"It's a religious center, it's a cultural center and it's the last cultural center of the whole Valley," said Paul Gilbert, the attorney of those who want to preserve the center.

A developer bought the area near 44th Street and Van Buren Street and there are fears that the center, especially the gardens there, might be torn down. However, it's unclear what the owner will do with the center.

"We have been trying to meet with the new owner and we don't know what the new owner tends to with it," Gilbert said.

He added that he has a meeting with the owner next week and hopes to get more information at that time.

A Chinese architect helped build the center 20 years ago with special materials and supplies from China. It has a garden that is visited by people from all over the Valley.

On Saturday, a community group invited President Donald Trump to visit the center when he visits Phoenix on Tuesday. An official invitation was emailed to the President's press office.

There's also an online petition that has received more than 5,500 signatures as of Sunday night.

One of the major Chinese businesses of the center is moving. The owner of the Super Ranch Market said it is closing on Saturday, August 26, and moving to the southwest corner of Thomas and Hayden roads in Scottsdale. The market's owner said he was given a 30-day eviction notice but that hasn't been confirmed.

As for the Chinese Cultural Center, demonstrated want to work something out with the new owner to save the center. Gilbert said the group is willing to work with the new owner so that there is a compromise that works for both sides.

"We just want that vibrant center to have a Chinese emphasis," said Gilbert.

