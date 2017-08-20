YCSO: Man claiming to have explosive device arrested

Authorities said they arrested a man Sunday evening who claimed to have an explosive device in Black Canyon City.

The situation began just before 8 a.m. when deputies responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities learned the suspect, Scott Albert Wayne, 54, was walking around the area and possibly armed, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Wayne also had a felony warrant in California, officials said.

Around 2 p.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter crew spotted Wayne trying to hide in a river bed area near Tara Springs Road. Deputies approached Wayne who claimed he was carrying an explosive device in his pants pockets, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies moved away and directed Wayne to an open area of the river bed. A containment area was set up around Wayne and bomb squad technicians from DPS were requested. The bomb technicians were able to approach Wayne and render the apparent explosive device safe, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Wayne was taken into custody around 5 p.m., officials said.

Deputies found a handgun Wayne hid in the riverbed, which was likely connect to the domestic violence incident, officials said.

Firefighters also put out a fire in the area that may have been started by Wayne, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation remains active, officials said.

