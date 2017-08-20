Lemonade stand at business helps raise money for Phoenix school

While the fundraiser has ended, donations are still be accepted at New Way Academy's website. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A business in north-central Phoenix used National Lemonade Day to help a local school.

The owners of Luci's at the Orchard opened a lemonade stand inside their venue near 12th Street and Glendale Avenue.

All of the money raised from the stand went to New Way Academy, a school that helps children with learning difficulties. It serves kids from kindergartners all the way up to teenagers.

The stand was open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The suggested donation was $3 per glass. Some kids were collecting the donations.

New Way helps students with learning differences such as dyslexia, ADHD and executive functioning difficulties.

"They have all the resources all the specialists that can accommodate that special child. Tuition is high, and some families can't afford so this is one of the ways we are helping so that children who can't afford can," said Luci Schnitzer, one of the owners.

While the fundraiser has ended, donations are still be accepted at New Way Academy's website.

